7 killed, others hurt in Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors left seven dead and several more injured Tuesday, authorities said. Police haven’t said whether the shootings are related.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed two deaths at the business located in the 6400 block of Highway 92, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Three people have been transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. He added that no one is in custody. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspected shooter and their vehicle on Facebook. They asked anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to call 911.

In northeast Atlanta, officials say four women were shot and killed at two massage parlors in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road. WSB-TV reported police confirmed all four victims were female and appeared to be Asian. Police are still searching for a suspect in that shooting, and are reportedly increasing patrols and checking on other Asian spas in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.