GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Georgetown County Detention Center officers have been arrested after allegedly giving contraband to inmates, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyland Jaumal Camerean Timmons, 21, of Johnsonville and Rieshia Rivera, 29, of Pawleys Island have been charged with possession or furnishing contraband, criminal conspiracy and public official misconduct in office.

Contraband was first discovered on Dec. 7 by other detention center officers, the sheriff’s office said. Jail command staff was notified and a shakedown of a cellblock found even more.

The sheriff’s office saidd jail staff asked questions over the next week, leading to the allegations and arrests of Timmons and Rivera.

“This is not our culture,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a Facebook post. “I am proud that detention center officers first brought this to light and were not afraid to tell the truth. We hold all our personnel to the highest standards.”

Both Timmons and Rivera have been released and await a trial.