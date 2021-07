LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were hospitalized Monday evening following a jet ski crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue says a jet ski collided with a dock near Riverview Drive in Little River. The department was called around 6:15 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The extent of injuries to the two people is unknown. It’s not clear whether any charges will be filed.