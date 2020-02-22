2 killed during 3-vehicle crash involving snow plow on Geer HWY in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed Thursday evening during a three-vehicle crash on Geer Highway near Cleveland.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:31 p.m. on Geer Highway, or US 276, near Church of God Circle.

Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on Geer Highway when they crossed the center line to pass a South Carolina Department of Transportation snow plow and crashed head-on into a Mini Cooper that was traveling east. The Camaro then crashed into the snow plow, causing the car to go off of the roadway and overturn.

The driver of the Camaro, Meghan Rachel Thornton, 24, of Greer, and the Mini Cooper, Laurie Jane Niederhelmann, 55, of Greenville, died from their injuries, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said weather conditions did not contribute to the crash.

SCHP and the coroner’s will continue to investigate.