CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed near Exit 4 for Nations Ford Road. Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Tyvola Road at Exit 5.

Medic confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The expected impact on traffic is high. NCDOT reports that Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 4 will be shut down until approximately midnight tonight.

Statement released to Queen City News from the FAA:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 p.m. local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. The FAA

