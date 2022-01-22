2 NYPD officers, suspect shot in Harlem; police confirm 22-year-old officer dead

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were shot, one fatally, in an ambush in Harlem Friday evening, police said.

“Tonight, a 22-year-old son, husband, officer and friend was killed because he did what he asked him to do,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Friday night from Harlem Hospital. “I am not sure what words, if any, will carry the weight of this moment and what we are feeling.”

The second officer was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Sources told PIX11 News that the officers were responding to a domestic incident between a mother and son. Two law enforcement sources told PIX11 News the suspect’s mother is a retired NYC Correction Department Captain.

Sewell said the suspect “unexpectedly” opened fire after officers “compassionately tried to help him” during the incident.

Lawshawn McNeil

Police said officers originally arrived on scene at about 6:15 p.m., responding to a 911 call that was placed by a woman who said she was fighting with her son. She mentioned no weapons to police.

When officers arrived at the 135th Street apartment, they were met by the woman and another one of her sons; they said the suspect was in the apartment’s back bedroom, which was at the end of a narrow hallway.

Two of the responding officers made their way down the hallway while another officer stayed behind with the family. As the two officers walked down the narrow hallway, the suspect swung open the door and started firing wildly police said.

When the suspect, 47-year-old Lawshawn McNeil, tried to flee, he was shot in the head and arm by the third responding officer.

Police said McNeil had previous arrests both in and outside of New York City. The weapon he used was a handgun that he stole from Baltimore in 2017; the weapon was outfitted with a high-capacity magazine.

“This was just not an attack on three brave officers,” Mayor Eric Adams said, “this was an attack on the city of New York.”

The handgun used in a fatal shooting Friday night, displayed by the NYPD during a news conference. (PIX11)

Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed her sympathy on Twitter, saying her heart was “with Harlem.”

“My team is ready to support [Eric Adams] in any way necessary,” Hochul said.

“All of New York state is in mourning tonight,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “As we await the facts, my office may assert jurisdiction in this matter. We pray for the safety of our police and our communities.”

Since Jan. 1, a total of five police officers have been shot. The first was sleeping in a car on New Year’s Day. The next four were all shot this week.

“Our hearts are broken,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said. “We’re in shock. And we’re angry, because we’ve been here before. We’re angry because we saw it coming.”

