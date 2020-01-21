2 people die after single car crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW)- Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Robeson County.
Trooper J.W. Scott, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, told News13 the crash happened on Cabinet Shop Road. Troopers believe the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.
The driver and passenger both died. Their names have not yet been released.
Count on News13 for updates as work to learn more information.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Massachusetts lawmakers consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote
- Activist’s murder reopens old wounds in border city traumatized by legacy of ‘feminicides’
- Police detain man after shooting that left 1 person dead, another injured in Georgetown
- Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements
- Jenna Bush Hager to stop in Charleston on upcoming book tour