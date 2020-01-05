2 teens shot, 1 dead while attempting Florida home invasion, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One teen was killed and another was hospitalized after being shot by a resident of a home they were breaking into, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the Seasons at Westchase apartment complex on Citrus Falls Circle around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after the report of a double shooting.

The residents of the home, a man and his fiance, said two teens kicked in their screened-in area of their back patio and got into their home. They said one was armed with a gun and made demands.

During the encounter, the sheriff’s office said the resident grabbed his legally-owned gun and fired at the teens, hitting both.

Both teens were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where one of them died from the gunshot wound.

When deputies first arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle with two teenagers inside. In talking to the two, they determined they were likely also involved in the home invasion.

All four suspects are between the ages of 16 and 17 and attend Gaither High School in Tampa. None of them have been charged yet.

Detectives don’t believe the home invasion was random.

