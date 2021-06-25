2-year-old child found dead inside car in Gastonia, officials confirm

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2-year-old child has been found dead inside a vehicle Thursday in Gastonia, authorities confirm to FOX 46 Charlotte.

According to Gastonia Dispatch, officers responded to a call at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, June 24, regarding a 2-year-old child found dead inside a car along York Hwy at Industrial Fabricators Inc.

Police remain at the scene at this time. This tragic incident remains under investigation.

