2-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Robeson County, NC deputies say

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a toddler was shot early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to Alamac Village Drive in the Lumberton area around 12:25 a.m. “in reference to multiple homes being shot into,” the sheriff’s office says.

A 2-year-old child was found with a gunshot wound upon the arrival of deputies. The child was taken to an undisclosed hospital to be treated and is listed in critical condition.

“​The mobile home park has recently been the target of multiple shootings,” the sheriff’s office says. “However, the lack of cooperation from witnesses and victims have slowed the progress of the investigations.”

“Anyone with information about the recent shootings is asked to come forward and speak with investigators,” Robeson Co. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “These individuals are blindly shooting into houses without any regards for human life and should be held accountable for their cowardly acts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170 or by emailing sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

