VIDEO: 42 treated after plane drops fuel over schools in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WCBD) – First responders treated 17 children and 9 adults at one Los Angeles school after a plane dropped fuel over the playground, according to L.A. County Fire Department.

Affiliate station KTLA reported that the dump impacted 3 local schools and 42 people total.

According to a statement from Delta, the plane had just left LAX en route to Shanghai when it experienced mechanical issues and turned back for an emergency landing at LAX.

“The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight” according to a Delta representative.

Officials reported that the injuries were minor, and all patients were treated at the schools.

L.A. County Fire Department confirmed that 70 firefighters and paramedics were on scene at one elementary school.

Local resident Sujey Hernandez captured a video of the plane dropping fuel: