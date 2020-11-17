2nd suspect arrested in murder of beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made a second arrest in the murder of a beloved NoDa burger joint co-owner.

Steven Staples, 31, has been charged with the murder of Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks, 61, in a deadly shooting that occurred during a robbery back in December 2019.

Terry Conner Jr., 33, was the first arrest that was made, in March 2020, and detectives said Staples, like Conner, has a criminal history.

The deadly shooting occurred on December 9, 2019, early on a Monday morning when Scott Brooks was going to open the restaurant for the day and was confronted by an armed suspect. CMPD canvassed surveillance video but leads were sparse for months.

Photos Left to Right: Steven Staples, 31, Scott Brooks, 61, Terry Conner Jr., 33

Both Staples and Conner face murder charges. CMPD said Staples was identified as a result of a continued investigation. Staples was already in custody on pending charges. Staples faces additional charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and felony possession of a firearm. A $21,000 reward helped lead to the initial arrest, CMPD said.

The popular burger shop has been around since 1973 and the restaurant was being run by Scott Brooks, and his twin brother David.

“It shook the entire city because this restaurant had been here forever and it’s a great place for people to gather and get a good meal for a good price,” a neighbor of the restaurant, Robert Chandler, told FOX 46 in March.

