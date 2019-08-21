3.72-carat diamond found at Arkansas State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman from Texas found a yellow diamond at Arkansas State Park on Friday.

“I was just going to pick up a transmission that day, but my siblings were in town and wanted to do something fun together,” Miranda Hollingshead says.

Hollingshead, 27, who has known about the Crater of Diamonds for years, decided to go diamond searching when she found out the park wasn’t too far from her home.

She found the diamond at the base of a hill on the northeast side of the park.

“I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds. I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks,” Hollingshead said.

Hollingshead carried her find to the Diamond Discovery Center, where park staff registered it as a 3.72-carat yellow diamond. It is the largest registered at the Crater of Diamonds since March 2017, when a teenager from Centerton, Arkansas found a 7.44-carat brown gem.

It is the largest yellow diamond since a visitor from Oklahoma City found a 3.85-carat jewel there in October 2013.