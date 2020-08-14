3 arrested after Louisiana Chili’s hostess says she was attacked over COVID guidelines

Tammy Dabney (left), 48, and Erica Dabney, 46, were both charged with battery after they allegedly attacked a hostess at a Louisiana Chili’s restaurant. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police arrested three people accused of beating a Chili’s hostess over the weekend after she asked them to abide by the restaurant’s COVID-19 safety rules.

Tammy Dabney, 48; Rodneka Dabney, 27; and Erica Dabney, 46; have been charged in the alleged assault against Kelsy Wallace.

Police said in a news release that “on August 9, 2020 a large group of females arrived at the Chili’s Bar & Grill, 4550 Constitution Avenue, requesting to dine at the same table.”

At Chili’s, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, only six people are allowed to sit at each table.

After being told about the restrictions, “the employee was then physically assaulted by multiple females in the group,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A GoFundMe account set up by Wallace and her family says that she needed stitches to close a wound over her eye and suffered broken finger nails and a “significant amount of hair loss” in the attack.

Her family said Kelsy is an honors student and licensed emergency medical responder who was saving money to attend medical school, but is now too traumatized to go back to work.

An outpouring of support for the 17-year-old has generated more than four times the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal.

Police continued to investigate Friday.