3 arrested after man fatally run over by own van while trying to stop vehicle theft

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) – Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally run over while trying to stop his work van from being stolen in Anaheim, California police said Wednesday.

The victim, 33-year-old Jose DeJesus Berrelleza, had confronted the vehicle thief as the suspect was in the act of stealing the van around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to an Anaheim Police Department news release.

Omar Sanchez, left, Yesenia Escareno, center, and Adriana Gomez, right, are seen in booking photos released by the Anaheim Police Department.

Berrelleza fell from the van and was then run over by it, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is believed Berrelleza, the father of an 8-year-old daughter, attempted to stop the theft of the vehicle to prevent the loss of his livelihood,” the release stated.

Police were able to locate the stolen van and detained three individuals, who were later arrested.

Omar Sanchez, 28, and Yesenia Escareno, 21, both of Anaheim, were arrested on suspicion of murder, carjacking and receiving a stolen property, investigators said.

Adriana Gomez, 32, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

No further details about the case were immediately released amid the ongoing investigation.