3 arrested following shooting near Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three people were arrested following a shooting incident in the vicinity of Winthrop University.

The school sent out an alert to students Friday afternoon advising them to call 911 if they see a black male, possibly wearing gray shorts. School officials say he may be armed.

Rock Hill Police say around 4:18 p.m. an officer in an unmarked vehicle saw a suspect shoot into a home on Lancaster Avenue.

The officer was able to get behind the suspect vehicle and communicate to other officers as they were driving. As more police arrived in the area, the suspect vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit.

Officers pursued the suspect vehicle on Charlotte Avenue where the driver ran the traffic light at Eden Terrace causing a crash that left the suspect vehicle disabled.

Officers were able to take two suspects into custody. A third suspect fled, leading to the alert for Winthrop University, but was later apprehended.

No one was injured during the shooting. EMS responded and transported the two occupants from the car struck by the suspects as a precaution.

Police want to make it known that no shooting has occurred on Winthrop’s Campus.