SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men have been charged with murder after a missing Spartanburg County man was found dead in April. One man remains at large in connection to his death.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Franklin Hines Jr. was last seen leaving a nightclub in the county during the early hours on April 10 with several individuals.

On April 11, Hines was reported missing to the sheriff’s office.

The several individuals that were seen with Hines at the nightclub were identified by investigators and considered a person of interest in Hines’ disappearance.

On April 13, Hines’ body was found near Cross Anchor Road in Woodruff, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Jiquan Nasir Stover (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Ant’tavis Deuantae Foster (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Lajohn Devarus Gaither (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)



Based on surveillance videos, witness and suspect interviews, deputies with sufficient evidence to charge the following men with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime:

Jiquan Nasir Stover,22, of Lancaster,

Ant’tavis Deuantae Foster, 23, of Lancaster,

Lajohn Devarus Gaither, 36, of Lancaster

According to arrest warrants, all three suspects caused the death of Hines by shooting him in the head.

According to the coroner’s office, Foster was arrested in Lancaster County on April 19, and Gaither was arrested in that county on April 20th. Stover was arrested in Florida on April 19 and was just extradited to Spartanburg County on Tuesday.

All three men have appeared before a judge was had denied their bond.

Deputies have identified a fourth man, James Jamar Smith, 40, of Greer, who was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

James Jamar Smith (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Smith is the father of Stover.

According to the arrest warrant, Smith assisted a suspect who murdered with the intent of avoiding the consequences of the crime.

Smith has not been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.