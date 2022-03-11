FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said that three Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) students were involved in a hate speech incident at Middletown Middle School on Wednesday. These three students are facing charges and a firearm was retrieved.

Not much information was available on the students who were involved, but officials confirmed that all three students are in eighth grade and under 16 years old. These students are all being charged with crimes against religious and racial groups following hateful speech and threats of violence towards Black students.

FCSO and FCPS said that a social media post was shared on Wednesday on multiple platforms containing hate speech and threats of violence towards Black students.

The post has been taken down and WDVM has not seen the content, but officials say that the post was shocking.

“When it comes to hate speech… when it comes to discrimination against any individual or group it is not tolerated in Frederick County Public Schools,” said Eric Louérs-Phillips, spokesperson for FCPS.

The sheriff’s office said during a conference on Thursday that at least three weapons were retrieved during a search. Two of the weapons were fake — one was a B.B. gun and one was an aerosol rifle — but one student is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins spoke on the spread of misinformation on social media and asked that individuals stop sharing related information.

“I’ve asked for parents and students to stop posting and reposting and let this go. Just let this whole situation go, let us do our jobs, let FCPS do their job and let the juvenile justice system work,” Jenkins said in the conference.

The sheriff went as far as to call on the Board of Education to implement limits on students’ access to technology while in school. Mike Greenberg, a Frederick County resident who runs his own YouTube channels, said that he understands how social media can damage children’s view of the world.

“These kids need to be supported. It just breaks my heart. Bullying and racism just should not exist,” Greenberg said.

Another Frederick County resident, Zack Tignall, added that, to a certain extent, he agrees with the sheriff’s request to limit student technology, saying, “I know that emergencies rise up and stuff like that, and you do need a phone. But I do maybe think that students shouldn’t have it on all the time.”

The FCPS spokesperson said that the school system’s goal is to support the affected students and that while no individual students were called out in the racially-charged posts, he feels that all black students at Middletown Middle School have been hurt by the event.

“The reposting of such images continues to retraumatize those individuals that are viewing them. It is not acceptable and it does not help,” Louérs-Phillips said during the conference.

Officials said during the conference on Thursday that they believe that this is a problem that spans the wider community.

“We want to also remind our community that while we know that there are things that we need to do as a school system, we are also aware of the things we are doing — that this is not a school system issue, this is a community issue,” Louérs-Phillips said.