SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – On Thursday, three former correctional officers and one current correctional officer were arrested for allegedly using excessive force on an inmate, according to Anjie Grube with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

On November 17, 2022, state bureau officials received a request to investigate allegations of excessive force involving correctional officers and an inmate.



As a result of the investigation, former officers Ronald Leebronson Reece, 38, Twankeish Clark, 31, and Dominique Gerald Everette, 25, were all arrested and charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury and one count of obstruction of justice.

The current officer, Joshua Paul Mcleod, 32, faces the same charges.

Lt. Twankeish Clark and Sgt. Ronald Lee Bronson Reese Jr. resigned Thursday at their time of arrest and officer Dominique Everrete resigned in early July, according to employee records.



The one current officer, Joshua McLeod, was placed on investigatory leave and faces possible disciplinary action up to and including dismissal, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Grube said the inmate received medical treatment and more arrests are pending.

Secretary Todd Ishee condemned the actions of the current and former Scotland Correctional Institution employees in a statement.



“There’s zero tolerance at the Department of Adult Correction for the excessive use of force against incarcerated offenders,” Ishee said. “This behavior is not representative of the rest of our dedicated and professional staff. We have cooperated with investigators and the Department supports full prosecution of these cases.”