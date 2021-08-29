3 injured after small plane crashes in a Spartanburg backyard

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured after a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said the plane landed in the backyard of a house in the 300 block of Saint James Drive.

The sheriff’s office said the three passengers suffered minor injuries.

Spartanburg Firefighters and Plane (Source: Ralph Lipsey)







The City of Spartanburg Fire Department, Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg County Emergency Management are on scene.

The police department said the fire department is on scene due to fuel leaking from the plane.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.