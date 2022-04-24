SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were left injured in two separate shootings in downtown Savannah early Sunday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the first shooting occured at Bay Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Two men, with one sustaining serious injuries, were transported to the hospital.

Officers then responded two another shooting on Congress Street shortly after. One man was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two shootings do not appear to be related.

