(FOX40.COM) — Three workers were injured after a shooting occurred inside a KFC restaurant in the Antelope area of Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the shooting occurred before 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the KFC location in the area of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road. The KFC shares a space with an A&W and is nearby a Huckleberry’s restaurant and Taco Bell.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said there’s possibly three adult suspects, who all allegedly fled in different directions after the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

One of the suspects reportedly demanded money from the cashier before jumping onto the counter and firing multiple shots.

An employees behind the register was shot while the other two were injured after fleeing from the gunshots.

None of the victims have life-threatening injuries.