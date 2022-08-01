DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said a deputy had been shot Monday morning around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork.

In an update at 12:19 p.m., the public affairs director for Wayne County said three officers had been injured during the initial response in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley.

The deputy that was first reported shot was serving involuntary commitment papers in that area they were shot.

No further information on the officers’ conditions or suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.