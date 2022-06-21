ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were taken to the hospital after having a reaction to chemicals at an Asheville pool.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, firefighters responded to Resort Drive Saturday around 1:40 p.m. for a possible hazardous materials incident.

The dispatcher said the caller said people having difficulty breathing and difficulty speaking between breaths.

There were 8 patients, the fire department said. Two juveniles and one adult were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Firefighters assisted with patient care and decontamination, according to fire officials. They ventilated the pool area and turned it over to Heath and Human Services.

Asheville Fire said the reactions were believed to be caused due to muriatic acid and chlorine.