SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Are you tired of dying eggs the same way each year? Here are three non-traditional ways to die eggs.

Whether you are looking for an edible egg dye for the young ones or a mess-free option, these three recommendations are sure to have you hopping with egg-citement.

Whipped Cream

A cup of whipped cream on wooden table (Adobe Stock)

Background pattern of multiple small white sugar-coated Easter eggs on a blue picnic table viewed as a layer from above (Adobe Stock)

Liquid Food Colorings (Adobe Stock)

White vinegar on the wooden table top (Adobe Stock)

If you have younger children or just want an edible egg dye, whipped cream is your go-to.

The following ingredients are needed:

Whipped cream

Eggs

Food coloring

Vinegar

How to:

Boil eggs for 12-15 minutes. Soak boiled eggs in vinegar for 5-10 minutes. The vinegar will help the eggshell absorb the color. If you skip this step, the color of the egg will be less vibrant. Dry the eggs and set them aside. Spread whipped cream evenly on a plate or bowl. Place a couple of drops of food color into the whipped cream. The more drops of food coloring dye, the brighter the color will be. Swirl the colors. Roll the eggs around in the whipped cream mixture for 5-10 minutes. Rinse the eggs under cold water. Dry with a paper towel.

Shaving Cream

Bottle of Shaving Foam and Shaving Foam (Adobe Stock)

If you are looking for an easy way to create tie-dye eggs, shaving cream is a good option.

The following ingredients are needed:

Shaving cream

Eggs

Vinegar

Food coloring

Large pan

Knife

Gloves

How to:

Boil eggs for 12-15 minutes. When the eggs have cooled, place the eggs in a bowl of vinegar for 20 minutes. Prepare a large pan with shaving cream that is about one inch thick. Spread shaving cream evenly on a plate or bowl. Place drops of two or more colors of food dye on top of the shaving cream into halves or quarters. When most of the surface is covered in food dye, drag a knife across the top of the shaving cream to swirl the colors. When the color of the shaving cream is to your liking, put on a pair of gloves and set an egg into the shaving cream. Once the egg is fully covered, pull the egg out and place it on a paper towel.

Rice

White rice (Adobe Stock)

If you are looking for a mess-free egg dye, try this.

The following ingredients are needed:

Rice

Eggs

Food coloring

Food storage container with a lid or a resealable plastic bag

How to: