CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was around 5:40 p.m. on April 30, 2019, when Trystan Terrell shot six UNC Charlotte students inside a classroom in the Kennedy Building.

Two students, Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, were killed in the shooting. Four other students were injured.

Nearly three years later, UNC Charlotte will hold a Day of Remembrance on Friday to honor the lives of the two fallen students with a series of events on campus.

Day of Remembrance Schedule:

EAP Sessions

9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) will host four, one-hour sessions to facilitate discussions and offer support to faculty and staff. These sessions will be in-person in Cone University Center, Room 112. Denise Ford ‘85, EAP counselor, will guide discussions on what faculty and staff experienced during the April 30, 2019 shooting — offering a format that will allow participants to reflect on their feelings and experiences that day, and how they personally have coped with that experience. The sessions will also include discussions on coping with the pandemic and rapid life changes, and chronic stress of extraordinary life events and resiliency. Registration is required to attend.

April 30 Message Boards

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kennedy Building – Share your thoughts and reflections with the Niner community. Tables and posting boards will be set up outside Kennedy Building with notecards and pens to write your personalized message. Notes will be collected by University Archives and added to the April 30 collection. You can also share your Message of Reflection online for the Niner Nation Remembers website.

4.9 Remembrance Day Challenge

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Join fellow Niners for this UREC challenge by walking, running or jogging 4.9 miles and then posting on social media.

Botanical Gardens Remembrance Stones

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Following April 30, 2019, the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens invited students, faculty, staff and visitors to record their thoughts and feelings by writing or drawing on small rocks, creating a temporary, ephemeral art installation. These stones became the inspiration for a permanent, monumental sculpture by faculty and students of the Department of Art & Art History to commemorate the community’s solidarity and fellowship in the face of tragedy. The memorial is located in the Asian Garden area of the Botanical Gardens and will be a permanent installation.

There will also be a dedication ceremony for the sculpture at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, April 29. It is open to the community.

Niner Community Art Mural

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Attend the Niner Community Art Mural event sponsored by CAPS outside of UREC. Pending weather conditions, the rain location will be the Union Rotunda.

Restorative Yoga and Mindfulness

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Join UREC & CAPS for a virtual session of guided meditation and restorative yoga to assist the body in releasing stress and tension.

Wreath Laying

5:40 p.m. – Outside of the Kennedy Building

The wreath will be removed Saturday, April 30, at 5:40 p.m.