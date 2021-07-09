4 Broadway at the Beach security officers hospitalized after ‘large fight’ over holiday weekend; 1 may have internal injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Four Broadway at the Beach security officers were assaulted during a ‘large fight’, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The incident happened on Monday, just before 2 a.m. at Señor Frog’s on Celebrity Circle, according to police.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a large crowd of people near the center fountain causing a disturbance and several Broadway security officers “running around chasing people”. After officers cleared people from the property, it was discovered that four security officers had been assaulted.

Police say one of them was knocked down, then beaten with his own duty belt. That person was taken to the hospital with possible internal injuries.

Police say another security officer was already on the ground when an unknown man ran up to him and kicked his head. That security officer was also taken to the hospital.

A female security officer was punched in the face by someone, according to police. She had injuries to her right eye and was also hospitalized.

Another security officer complained of chest pain from the anxiety of the situation, police say. He drove himself to the hospital.

The report does not indicate that any arrests were made. News13 has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for any suspect information.

Broadway at the Beach is described on its website as “South Carolina’s most visited attraction” and “by far the most popular tourist destination in the entire Myrtle Beach area”.