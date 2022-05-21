ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people have died and three others were injured in a head-on crash Friday evening in Anderson County.

The crash happened shortly after 6:00pm on Highway 81 near Bradley Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Anderson County Coroner said three people died at the scene of the crash and a fourth person died at a hospital in Greenville.

According to Highway Patrol, a Ford SUV was headed southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda SUV head-on.

Both drivers died from their injuries at the scene.

There were four passengers in the Honda SUV at the time of the crash. One passenger died at the scene while three others, including a 2-year-old boy, were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital. One of the other passengers later died at the hospital.

The coroner’s office identified the victims from the Honda SUV as 71-year-old Drew James Visioli, 75-year-old James Earl Lovorn, and 71-year-old Peggy Hobbs Visioli.

The coroner identified the driver of the Ford SUV as 48-year-old William Douglas Larry. An 11-year-old boy in the Ford SUV was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

A dog, which was in the Ford SUV, also died in the crash, the coroner said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.