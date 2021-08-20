4 dead, 5 unaccounted for after severe storms in Haywood Co.

UPDATE: Haywood County Emergency Services Officials said Friday afternoon that two additional people are dead and 5 are unaccounted for after severe storms Tuesday.
Their identities have not be released.
“We would like to extend our sympathies to all the families who have been affected by this tragedy and most especially to those who have lost loved ones,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead and seven people are unaccounted for Friday after severe storms in Haywood County.
The sheriff’s office identified the two victims as Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68. Both men were from the Cruso community.
We previously reported that 20 people were unaccounted for on Thursday. As of Friday, seven people remain missing, the other 13 have been accounted for and reunited with family.
Emergency Management said 10 -15 bridges are still out in the Cruso area, not including private bridges.
Ayla Ferrone took viewers on a walking tour of some of the damage.
Donation Centers have been established at Bethel Baptist Church off of Pigeon Road. Pods have been established at Canton Baptist and through the county to distribute items to those in need.
Anyone in Haywood County who needs help and assistance is asked to call (828) 356-2022 instead of 911.