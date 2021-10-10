4 die in a head-on collision with car going in the wrong direction on I-77

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people tragically were killed in a head-on collision involving a car that was driving in the wrong direction on I-77 overnight Sunday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday along I-77 by the 80-mile marker. Two vehicles were found to be involved in the wreck resulting in the death of four people, according to the troopers’ report.

An initial investigation revealed that a four-door sedan with three occupants was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by another vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction and going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Rolesha Spears was the driver of the other vehicle, another four-door sedan, with one front-seat passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene, the report indicated. Spears was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All three occupants in the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead on the scene. No ages or names of the victims have been released yet. All three were wearing seatbelts.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.