4 teens charged in drive-by shootings that killed 8-year-old girl, seriously injured 7-year-old boy in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four teenagers have been charged in connection to the drive-by shootings that killed an 8-year-old girl and seriously injured a 7-year-old boy in Statesville, police said.

Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, of Statesville, and Donnell Ellison, 19, of Statesville, have each been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury.

A juvenile petition was obtained for a 17-year-old with the same charges as the others. Statesville Police said one of the suspects, Donnell Ellison, remains on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Nasir Turner

Donnell Ellison

Sayqwon Miller

On Monday, June 28, at 6:56 p.m., Statesville officers responded to shots fired along Wilson Lee Blvd in Statesville. As officers got to the scene, they found Ah’Miyahh Howell, 8, and Tariq Lowery, 7, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home.

Both children were rushed to the hospital, but tragically Ah’Miyahh Howell died from her injuries.

Statesville Police reached out to the community for several days, asking for help in solving this crime. Officers were told people were outside when the shooting began, however, no witnesses came forward.

Statesville Police along with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and seize two vehicles in connection with the homicide. The first vehicle, a 2003 white Honda Accord, and the second vehicle, a 2013 white Mercedes C250, were taken and searched for evidence, police said.

Forensic evidence obtained from the two vehicles, combined with investigate leads and evidence from the crime scene, allowed for the identification of the four suspects involved in the murder of Ah’Miyahh and serious injury of Tariq, authorities said.

Captain Huffman, Sergeant Wolfe, and other investigators in Statesville continue to pursue leads in this case and more arrests may follow, Statesville Police said on Friday.

Anyone who may have witnessed Ah’Miyahh Howell’s murder or the shooting of Tariq Lowery is asked to call the Statesville Police Department immediately at 704-878-3406.