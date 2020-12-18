4-year-old girl found dead in California home where 2 adults apparently overdosed

(KTLA) — A bruised and malnourished 4-year-old girl’s body was found inside a California apartment where two adults appeared to have suffered overdoses that left one of them dead, police said Thursday.

Cal Fire paramedics responded to the home in Beaumont on Wednesday after getting a call about someone having a seizure, the Beaumont Police Department said in a news release.

They found a child whom investigators believe had been dead for one to two days, police said.

She had bruises all over her body and appeared severely malnourished, according to police.

A woman who was found unresponsive was given CPR before being taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A man found at the home was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

It’s unclear what substance led to the suspected overdoses.

The deaths remain under investigation and police have not identified those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaumont police at 951-769-8500.