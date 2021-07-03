4th of July weekend movies: These titles came out just in time for the long weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Typically one of Hollywood’s summer blockbuster bashes, the 4th of July weekend promises to live up to the hype in 2021 after a quiet pandemic year.

As the effects of COVID-19 wear off and theaters and production companies alike shake off the rust, one noteworthy difference is the number of films releasing straight to streaming platforms. Below is a selection of films to watch, and a host more available to see on the big screen or the home screen at the beginning of the holiday weekend.

Released Thursday

“No Sudden Move” – Coming out for limited theater showings but streaming everywhere, a 1950s group of criminals get hired to steal a document, but their plan goes wrong and suddenly they’re left to hunt down their employers. It features “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, along with actors Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser. The movie has an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Audible” – Releasing for streaming platforms only, this documentary follows Maryland School for the Deaf athlete Amaree McKenstry’s coming of age. He feels the pressures of senior year as he braves the world of the hearing. The movie has yet to receive an audience score on RT as of Thursday.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” – While set for nationwide release Friday at the movies and on streaming platform Peacock. A sequel to 2017’s “The Boss Baby,” it features a grown-up cast from the original becoming babies again to stop an evil genius from turning the world’s toddlers into brats. The cast includes Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow. The movie currently has a 50% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Released Friday

Through the week that ended June 27th, “F9,” the ninth film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, absolutely dominated ticket sales, earning a box office take of $70 million. The Associated Press reports that was the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began. The film will have some new competition this weekend, with many of the above options letting viewers stay home to watch.