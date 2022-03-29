LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five people have been arrested after methamphetamine and multiple weapons were found during an ongoing narcotics investigation, Lenoir Police said.

Police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, members of the Lenoir Police Special Response Team and the Lenoir Police Narcotics Unit executed two narcotics search warrants along Norwood Street.

Lenoir Police said they had received numerous community complaints about the two homes.

During a search of the two houses, investigators found 7.1 grams of methamphetamine, three pistols, three rifles, and two shotguns, which were all seized as evidence.

Charges:

Stephanie Lee Sipes

PWIMSD Methamphetamine

Maintain a Dwelling for the sale of CS

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Keeping a Disorderly House

$300,500 Secured Bond

Jerry Shayne Elrod

Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS

$5,000 Secured Bond

Logan Eugene Whisnant

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS

$5,000 Secured Bond

Taylor Jo Lynn Hallyburton

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Maintain a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling CS

$5,000 Secured Bond

Hannah Lee Cannon

Possess Marijuana up to ½ ounce

Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

$500 Secured Bond

Lenoir Police said more charges will be forthcoming. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 and the Lenoir Police Dept. at 828-757-2100.