CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five people were shot during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte Sunday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 p.m. Sunday where an initial investigation revealed one suspect fired multiple rounds into a crowd, striking five individuals. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody a short time later, CMPD said.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, CMPD said. Medic later said three of the victims were transported from Church Street and the two others from a location on Graham Street.

No motive has been given in the shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.

This is the second notable shooting and a third troubling incident at Romare Bearden Park spanning the last year. Over the summer, shots rang out at the park causing alarm while a Charlotte Knights baseball game was taking place.

More than 30 people were arrested or cited after a brawl broke out at the park during the 4th of July festivities.