CHICAGO — A 42-year-old man is seriously injured after being attacked and stabbed by six people during an attempted robbery on a CTA Red Line train. Three suspects were also injured in the attack, according to police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North Clybourn onboard a southbound Red Line train on the Near North Side.

Police said a man exited a train at the North/Clybourn station and switched to another train, when a group of six offenders followed him onboard. The group began attacking and battering the man with a knife and broken glass bottle, when the man also pulled out a knife, according to police.

The 42-year-old was stabbed several times and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Police said all six offenders were placed into custody, including three who were injured during the attack. The offenders who were injured include: a 52-year-old man who was stabbed and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition; a 36-year-old man with lacerations to the forearm and transported to Stroger in fair condition and a 24-year-old who was stabbed in the back and transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the attack.

CTA released the following statement Friday morning following the incident: