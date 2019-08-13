$500K worth of items stolen from A-Rod’s rental car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez had $500,000 worth of items stolen from a rental car while in San Francisco Sunday night, a source told KRON4.

The former baseball player’s car was parked near Oracle Park while he and others with ESPN were having dinner nearby.

San Francisco police told KRON4 a burglary occurred between 9 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. on the 400 block of Brannan Street.

Police said jewelry, cameras, camera equipment, a laptop, bags and other electrical equipment were stolen from the car.

A source also told KRON4 several Rolex watches were stolen as well as a camera.

Rodriguez said in a statement Monday that he’s encouraged that police have security footage of the break-in.

Police have not identified the victim in the theft or said how much the stolen items are worth.

Rodriguez was in San Francisco with an ESPN production crew for the Giants game.

The car was rented for Rodriguez and others in the crew.

Car break-ins in San Francisco are apparently declining, though in June, nearly 1,900 cars were broke into.

That’s 63 break-ins per day.

Authorities remind San Francisco residents and tourists to never leave valuables inside cars, even if they’re hidden.

Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004 to 2013 and during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In January of 2018, the former player joined ESPN.

Earlier this year, he became engaged to musician and actress Jennifer Lopez.