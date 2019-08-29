56 years ago today: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech

(WIAT) – On this day 56 years ago, a crowd of nearly 250,000 people gathered outside of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. as the Legendary Civil Rights Activist, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke these historic words: “I have a dream.”

August 28, 1963, Dr. King’s pivotal speech not only helped bring the Civil Rights Movement even more to the forefront but it also put pressure on Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act, which they did the following year, in 1964.

The historic March on Washington was a revolutionary and unforgettable event. In Dr. King’s iconic speech, through his voice, through his words, he spoke of jobs, freedom, equality and a promise of a better future for all.

Dr. King urged everyone in America to “make real the promises of democracy.” He urged everyone to be treated and to treat everyone equally, as we “are all created equal.”

He also addressed police brutality against people of color. He spoke about the issue of voting rights for all, and how no matter their color, creed or background, we all should and do have the same rights in every aspect of life.

Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech captures the true meaning of needed change and the potential of hope in American society.

Every word from his speech can be applied to the times of back then as well as in today’s day and age.



WATCH: ‘ I Have a Dream’ Speech – Martin Luther King’s Address at March on Washington (Courtesy: YouTube)

To read the ‘ I Have a Dream Speech’ from Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. click here

Learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy visit: https://thekingcenter.org/

Many lawmakers, activists and family members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. say the anniversary of King’s remarks underline the need to rectify racial inequities and work to make political rhetoric more civil.



And here we are 56 years later, we still have much more work to do to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream a reality.

56 years ago to this day, Dad delivered his I Have A Dream speech. What actions have you been taking in your community to make positive change? Let me know in the comments! 🎙#mlk #ihaveadream #1960s #marchonwashington pic.twitter.com/9s47PMZgUT — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 28, 2019

Today is the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech! Only when we fulfill his vision of strength through diversity and equality will America be truly… "free at last…" #IHaveaDreamhttps://t.co/IiaIYCwRCs — Rep. Donald Payne Jr (@RepDonaldPayne) August 28, 2019





“We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt."



– Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., August 28, 1963, Lincoln Memorial https://t.co/wlrNhPB9yd — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 28, 2019

56 years later to the day, we still dream. pic.twitter.com/tfq9WLks76 — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) August 28, 2019

On the anniversary of the 1963 #MarchOnWashington, we not only celebrate the bravery of the 200,000 demonstrators who rightly protested the disenfranchisement of black Americans & demanded change, we also recognize that inequality still exists & continue to fight to end it. pic.twitter.com/i8DrRoB08N — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) August 28, 2019

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the #MarchOnWashington to nearly a quarter-million people. 56 years later, we still have much more work to do to make his dream a reality. We should all do what we can to advance his vision every single day. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) August 28, 2019

On this day, 56 years ago, Dr. King gave his mighty I Have a Dream speech from the steps on the Lincoln Memorial. His vision—of equality, of justice, of humanity—resonates today with trembling power. Today, listen again to the entire historic speech: https://t.co/wD22sT9s7e pic.twitter.com/e0aNYxwgEn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 28, 2019

56 years ago, today.



“I Have a Dream.’



He was more than a dreamer.

He was a doer.



What’s your dream that’s tied to building a more peaceful, just, humane world?



What are you doing to realize that dream? #MLK #DreamForward pic.twitter.com/zKuBvLLZ7o — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) August 28, 2019

The “I Have a Dream” speech was given at the highest, most important moment during the civil rights movement in 1963. Speaking in front of thousands of civil rights supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, one of the most memorable lines of Dr. King’s speech still moves many today.

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”



Words that many need to strive to live by today…….