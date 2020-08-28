57 years later, activists gather for another March on Washington; extra safety measures taken due to the pandemic

Black American civil rights leader Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

(WCBD) – On August 28, 1963 nearly 250,000 people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to draw attention to the inequalities faced by African Americans and to witness Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. give his now iconic, “I Have A Dream” speech.

The march was organized by the “Big Six” leaders of the Civil Rights Movement: A. Phillip Randolph, Whitney M. Young Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., James Farmer, Roy Wilkins, and John Lewis.

The march is credited for helping to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and was trigger to the Selma Voting Rights Movement that led to the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

On the 57th anniversary of this march, activists will gather in Washington, D.C. again for another March on Washington.

Rev. Al Sharpton announced the march on June 4 as he delivered the eulogy for George Floyd.

Joining Rev. Al Sharpton will be Martin Luther King III, who was only 5-years-old when he witnessed his father at the first March on Washington.

Joining them will also be the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake.

Everyone will gather at the Lincoln Memorial before marching to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Masks are required to march and there will also be masks, gloves, and sanitizer being passed out at the event to help with the safety concerns of the pandemic.

