$600 stimulus checks on the way to many Americans; vote to increase payment to $2,000 still remains

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Right now, $600 stimulus checks are being sent out by the IRS to Americans who make less than $75,000.

Hours after voting not to increase the checks to $2,000, the Senate will now vote on a new plan Wednesday afternoon.

The plan introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell includes increasing the checks. It also repeals protections for big tech companies and creates a bipartisan election commission.

Tuesday, Senate Democrats responded to that bill.

“The House bill is the only way, the only way to deliver these stimulus checks before the end of session. Will Senate Republicans fight for a vote on the House-passed CASH Act, or will they look some other way,” said Sen. Minority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer.

“I would urge my colleagues to support this legislation one more time when we vote tomorrow,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.

The president signed the Coronavirus Relief Bill that included the $600 checks and continues to push to raise those checks to $2,000.

The House passed the increase Monday.

