60k+ sign petitions to cancel school after Halloween, parents not buying it

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Various petitions created by Tampa Bay area students to cancel school the day after Halloween have received thousands of signatures within the past few days.

Three petitions for Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk County schools were created on Change.org and have collectively received 64,251 as of this writing.

The petitions have gone so viral, Polk and Pasco school districts have issued statements clarifying that school will be held as usual on Friday.

Students have started an online petition asking for school to be closed on Friday since Halloween is on Thursday. All Pasco County schools are open on Friday, November 1. Posted by Pasco County Schools on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Student comments on the petitions range from the silly, like “I’m going to be hungover on candy how am I supposed to go to school,” to serious, with students saying they’d like to spend more time with their families.

“I [signed] this because mostly kids who have Halloween would stay up late with family and have a good time, and this would count for teachers and parents,” wrote a commenter named Yanira.

“Having schools Friday would be stressing and tiring and to get back off for the weekend. It wouldn’t make much sense.”

8 On Your Side wanted to know how parents felt about the viral petition seeking to keep their sugared-up kids home an extra day.



Many folks were hearing about it for the first time, but were against the idea, including Denise Travis.



“I mean I just don’t think they should be taking a day off after Halloween. I mean I know it’s fun times at school and then after school for costumes and having a fun evening trick-or-treating, but as for taking the next day off school, I don’t think it’s necessary,” she said.

Jared Corbit agreed.

“Can’t really stop kids these days with voicing their opinions and things that they wanna do. It is what it is and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

His wife, however, had a different opinion.

“I think that it’s pretty cool, personally, because the kids are out late. Parents keep them out treat-or-treating, it’s exciting,” Bethany Corbit said. “And then by the time they get home they’re full of sugar, crazed up. Dealing with three myself up in the mornings the next day is not fun. So I think it would be cool.”

Polk County Schools made light of the situation on Facebook on Monday, saying they respect the “spirit of grassroots activism behind the petition.”



“Our school nurses will be ready to assist you with any candy-related ailments when you return … on Friday,” the post reads.

We received a few inquiries today about a petition circulating on Change.org (https://tinyurl.com/y2q8zncs), calling for… Posted by Polk County Public Schools on Monday, October 28, 2019

