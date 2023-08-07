RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nineteen people, 7 of whom are from the greater Charlotte area, are being charged with child sex crimes as the result of a joint investigation spearheaded by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
- William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte
- Still wanted
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Five counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17)
The people listed below have been taken into custody and charged:
- Tony Darrell Howard, 53, of Asheboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1)
- Given a $50,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Randy Dale Moose Jr, 42, of Salisbury
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Also served outstanding warrants from Guilford County for:
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Control Substance
- Given a $25,000 bond for those charges
- Guilford County court date on Friday
- Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Given a $5,000 unsecured bond
- Will appear in court on Aug. 21
- Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Ashesboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Child by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17)
- Given a $20,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Given a $5,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Christopher Bryon Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1)
- Given a $200,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbe
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Attempted Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.28)
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.29)
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Joe Carlton Brown Jr, 36, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29)
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia
- Taken into custody on Thursday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Friday
- Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro
- Taken into custody on Thursday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $250,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Friday
- William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman
- Taken into custody on Thursday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $250,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Friday
The following law enforcement agencies assisted with the joint investigation:
- Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI)
- Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID)
- Department of the Navy, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI)
- North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Probation / Parole
- Davie County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Moore County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Liberty Police Department, NC
- Winston-Salem Police Department, NC
- Salisbury Police Department, NC
- Gaston County Police Department, NC
- Mayodan Police Department, NC
- Nashville Police Department, NC
- Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, NC
Deputies say that the investigations are still ongoing and more information will be made available at a later date.