7 hurt in crash, boat comes off trailer along Highway 544

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue warned drivers about traffic backups along Highway 544 at Singleton Ridge Road following a crash Monday evening.

The department said in a social media post that seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol and City of Conway Fire Rescue crews all responded.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash had a trailer with a boat attached to it. At one point, the boat detached from the trailer.

Source: Horry County Fire Rescue

The crash appeared to have cleared by 8 p.m.

