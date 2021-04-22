7-year-old Hickory boy dies after being shot in neck

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A child has died after he was shot in the neck in Hickory late Wednesday night, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Authorities said police responded to a call about a shooting into an occupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Tate Boulevard at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris with a gunshot wound to his neck. Harris was taken to the hospital where he died.

The boy’s mother was driving the vehicle with two other children inside when the shooting occurred.

Police said the suspects were driving a small, dark-colored SUV that was traveling eastbound on Tate Blvd. They believe multiple people were in the SUV. A white woman with blond hair was in the front passenger seat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.