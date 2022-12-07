RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper announced a reward totaling up to $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the damage done to two substations in Moore County.

That damage cut power to more than 45,000 customers Saturday night. Thousands were still out of power as of Wednesday afternoon with power expected back for most by midnight.

Cooper’s office said the state is providing up to $25,000, while Duke Energy and Moore County would each offer rewards up to $25,000.

State officials reported that at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, an individual or individuals attacked fired guns at Duke Energy utility substations in Carthage and West End. State and federal law enforcement are working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” said Governor Cooper. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

Earlier Wednesday, the FBI published a poster also seeking information in the case.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-4444, or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said their tip line was very active and they were looking into multiple leads.

At least one person has died since power went out in the county. Officials said that person did not have heat in their home. They are still working to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials have also said they have received more than 650 911 calls for EMS, burglary and suspicious activity among other things.