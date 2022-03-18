WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Overwhelming dread. Moving lights that can’t be explained. That itchy feeling of being watched.

Dozens of people have reported seeing unidentified flying objects in North Carolina’s skies in the last few months, from the coast, to deep within the mountains. For some, it’s not the first they’ve seen something unexplainable in the sky. For others, they hope it’s the only time.

UFO sightings can be submitted into an online government database that keeps the identities of witnesses anonymous. The database includes the time and location of the sightings, along with the shape of the object and a summary.

Some sightings may be attributed to space launches, fireworks or drones…but we’ll let you decide.

Here are some first-hand accounts of UFO sightings in North Carolina. Summaries have been edited for length and clarity.

Jan. 31, 2022

Location: North Topsail Beach

I was walking inside and saw two white orbs that appeared to be separating from one another. They both eventually disappeared.

There was this weird white mist that looked like clouds. The orbs disappeared, and the mist remained.

Jan. 23, 2022

Location: Charlotte

My plane was descending into the airport when I saw it. The Moon was a semicircle, so I knew it wasn’t that. It was too high above the city to be a drone, and too low to be anything else. It wasn’t flashing, it was stationary in the sky.

It was disc-shaped, had a primary yellow-toned light coming from its center and had a similarly yellow-glowing aura surrounding it. I’m unsure if I’m the only one on the plane who saw this or not.

We passed it quickly, and I was only able to get two photos. However, we turned back in its direction and I couldn’t see it anymore, as if it had disappeared.

Jan. 16, 2022

Location: Wilmington

I was walking my dog at 7 p.m. and noticed an odd light over the rooftops, higher than the street lights. It was initially stationary, then began moving toward me. I had a feeling of “dread” and ran back into the house.

Jan. 10, 2022

Location: Edenton

I saw two cigar-shaped objects with no wings, lights, sound or contrails. They moved from west to east in a very slow side-by-side formation. They were about 10,000 to 12,000 feet in altitude.

Jan. 2, 2022

Location: Surf City

Last month, I stayed on the same stretch of beach at an oceanfront beach house. I was sitting on the deck and saw this weird “star,” but I noticed it moving closer to me and then back toward the pier. It would hover in certain places.

I could not tell how big it was, but all of a sudden, the yellow star took off super fast toward the south and disappeared in seconds.

One month later, I am on the deck at a different oceanfront beach house on the same stretch of beach. At about 8:30 p.m I see the light coming up the beach toward me heading north. I recognized it immediately. It stopped about halfway between me and the pier, hovering. Then, all of a sudden it like heated up and cast a dimmed light onto the ocean near the shore, and then took off super fast heading upwards. It took a right turn and disappeared.

The light cast on the ocean told me that it was pretty big. Anyway, I am freaking out and am like, damn, I did not have my camera. So I hung out again hoping it would come back so I could get a video. It did not, but I was freaking out that if it did it might see me trying to capture it from the light the camera emits.

I have seen UFOs before in New Mexico and a triad in St. Louis many years ago, but this might be the closest I have come to an alien abduction (nervous laugh).

Dec. 24, 2021

Location: Fayetteville

I am a 41-year-old retired Army intelligence officer with 21 years of active duty service living in Fayetteville.

I was on my porch at 11:22 p.m. Christmas Eve when I looked up when a small flash of light caught my attention. A distant, white light flew from east to west at an incredible speed, creating a light trail behind it. The light then stopped instantly and paused for half a second at high altitude before accelerating westward and seemingly upward into space, creating another trail of light behind it as it vanished.

There was no sound from the object and the entire event occurred in perhaps two seconds within a relatively small area in the visible sky.

To me, it looked as though “something” had dropped in for a quick look before taking off at or near light speed.

Dec. 15, 2021

Location: Ocean Isle Beach

I was sitting on an oceanfront balcony at about 8:45 p.m. when I noticed two glowing orbs in the sky above the water that suddenly appeared. These faded after about 10 seconds.

I thought a boat had sent up fireworks, but there was no sound, nor any boats that I could see.

After a few seconds, in the spot where the orange glows had been, I saw many tiny white lights flickering in a round pattern. This lasted a few seconds, and then larger, star-like lights pulsed at different internals in a triangular pattern. The object began to move back and forth across the sky at a relatively medium pace.

After about five minutes, two of the lights separated quickly and became two different objects with the same intermittent flashing lights. They began to travel back and forth across the sky.

This went on for 15 minutes when lower on the horizon, three more orange glows appeared and faded. When I looked back to where the original objects had been, they’d disappeared.

Very strange, indeed.

Dec. 14, 2021

Location: Kill Devil Hills

I was stargazing at the Geminids and saw a formation of lights – a triangle and a line flying parallel from the north to the south. I tracked it across the horizon, and it crossed in a matter of seconds. I had a feeling that it might’ve been bending light around it, as if it was a single craft.

Dec. 7, 2021

Location: Lexington

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen this. It’s a recurring event that I have accepted and now it’s a regular part of my everyday life.

Every day, right before the sun goes down, I’m greeted with one coming into view, and then another. I have a total of at least to 100 upwards of over 200 that follow me everywhere I go.

It sounds crazy. I hate explaining it because almost everyone thinks I’m delusional, but I can see perfectly. I have brilliant vision and depth perception.

They are just over the trees at their highest and below the tree tops at their lowest. They appear in formation and they mimic the constellation.

It sounds insane, but this has been going on since early May. Up until I saw a video in New Mexico, I thought they were drones, but I started to realize that’s not the case and there’s other things that’s happened that I’m not going to explain that support the UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) theory and dismantle this drone hype that some are trying to convince is the majority of these sightings.

I found an article about this lady who can communicate with different beings, and I tried this and got a reaction. I failed to hear or receive or understand communication, but I did get two of them to descend below the trees at my house, and the other descended when I was at Food Lion. From what I could tell, it definitely wasn’t a drone. There was, however, a tiny glowing red dot or orb that aimlessly danced or orbited this thing with no recognizable pattern or destination.

I’m hoping to discover the reason as to why I was chosen to be followed or watched by these things. They stay up until right before the sun rises, and it doesn’t matter where I go or how fast I go, they have absolutely no difficulty finding or keeping up with me.