9-year-old, female dead after New York crash, 2-year-old in critical condition

Car left the road, struck a utility pole and three pedestrians Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead and a child is suffering serious injuries after a car crashed into a utility pole in Brighton Wednesday morning.

Police say a car was heading south on Edgewood Avenue when it left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and then struck three people — a female pedestrian and two young children — walking on the sidewalk.

The female pedestrian, who was babysitting three children with her, was pronounced dead at the scene. She’s yet to be identified by officials.

Two of the three children she was babysitting were also struck.

One of the children, a 9-year-old, died at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Another child, a 2-year-old, remains in critical condition at Strong.

Police say they unsure how this crash occurred.

“I don’t know, I can’t rule anything out at this point — it’s too early in the investigation,” said Brighton Police Chief Dave Catholdi.

The driver of the car that crashed was identified as Ninoshka Vazquez of Rochester, and police say she is cooperating with the investigation. In Vazquez’s car was her 1-month-old child.

Police said the Edgewood Avenue, between Maywood and Willowcrest Drives in Brighton, was shut down in that area for most of the day as police investigated.