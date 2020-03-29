95 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 758 total cases with 14 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 95 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 758 with 14 deaths.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Total cases as of 6 p.m. March 28, 2020. New cases reported today: 95

All Mississippi cases

County Cases Deaths Adams 7 Amite 4 Attala 9 Benton 4 Bolivar 11 Calhoun 3 Carroll 1 Chickasaw 10 Choctaw 5 Claiborne 1 Clarke 1 Clay 2 Coahoma 18 Copiah 8 Covington 1 Desoto 71 1 Forrest 19 Franklin 3 George 3 Grenada 3 Hancock 15 1 Harrison 43 1 Hinds 66 Holmes 13 1 Humphreys 2 Itawamba 3 Jackson 34 Jefferson 1 Jones 5 Kemper 1 Lafayette 13 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 15 Lawrence 5 Leake 5 Lee 21 1 Leflore 15 Lincoln 9 Lowndes 10 Madison 37 Marion 4 Marshall 13 Monroe 5 Montgomery 6 Neshoba 4 Newton 1 Noxubee 2 Oktibbeha 15 Panola 5 Pearl River 27 Perry 2 1 Pike 14 Pontotoc 3 Prentiss 4 Quitman 4 Rankin 35 1 Scott 7 Sharkey 1 Simpson 2 Smith 1 Sunflower 10 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 9 Tippah 23 2 Tunica 6 1 Union 3 Walthall 5 Warren 1 Washington 16 Webster 3 1 Wilkinson 12 2 Winston 4 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 5 Total 758 14

