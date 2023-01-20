CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A popular national chain is offering people a sweet way to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day.

On Monday, Feb. 6, customers can stop by participating TCBY locations to receive up to six ounces of free frozen yogurt. Toppings are included.

TCBY has seven Lowcountry throughout the Lowcountry in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, and Summerville.

In addition to traditional frozen yogurt varieties, the shop also offers dairy-free, no-sugar, and gluten-free options.