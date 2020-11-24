‘A hero’: Charlotte man rescues little girl wandering alone in early morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Sunday morning around 4 a.m., instead of driving to work, Javin Kea, of Charlotte, had a little girl in his apartment watching the film Frozen.

He found her wandering alone outside in the cold.

“My car told me 42, 43,” Kea said. “When I heard the noise and I saw her, I just went and got her.”

Kea found the little girl standing outside alone next to a car with a bottle in her hand.

“Actually, the coat I’m wearing is the coat I put on her. She was pretty cold, so I wrapped her up in that,” Kea explained.

Kea said his protective instincts kicked in. He knocked on doors for about 20 minutes, but no one answered. Remember, it was still 4 a.m.

“I was just asking her, her name. ‘Did she know where she stayed?’ I was pointing in directions of buildings but she just kind of shook her head,” Kea told FOX 46.

He called CMPD and tweeted out a photo, asking social media to help him find the little girl’s parents. The tweet blew up with more than 71,000 likes and 40,000 retweets.

This tweet went viral after a man found a little girl wandering outside in the cold at 4:00AM Sunday morning. He played the movie Frozen to make her feel safe until police arrived. She's with her family tonight. More from the guy who found her @FOX46News at 10:00. pic.twitter.com/h7vIEmRBFD — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFOX46) November 24, 2020

Kea was a complete stranger to her, but wanted to make her feel safe.

“My nieces love Frozen and I saw when that first came out, that was kind of a thing kids loved, so I was just like…I put Frozen on and go from there,” Kea said.

Neighbors and people on social media all had the same reaction.

“Just to make her comfortable, to make her know that she’s safe? That was nice of him to do,” said one local neighbor.

It wasn’t until much later that morning that police were able to reunite the little girl with her family.

FOX 46 talked briefly with her mom on the phone. She didn’t offer an explanation as to how her daughter got out of the apartment but did say thank you to the man who likely saved her life.

“I would want the same thing done if it was my daughter,” Kea said.

Latest headlines from FOX 46